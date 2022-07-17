iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Brightworth’s Largest Position

Brightworth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 19.2% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brightworth owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $189,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $55.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

