iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,574 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 1.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 2.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $83,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COMT stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.