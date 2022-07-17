iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

