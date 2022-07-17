iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.82.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

