JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 120

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 94 ($1.12) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.13) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 90 ($1.07) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Centrica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

