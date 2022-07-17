JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price to $17.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of CMBM opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $411.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

