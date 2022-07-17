JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $85.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.20.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 1.5 %

NTAP opened at $65.95 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.