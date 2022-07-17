JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Target Price to $14.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Up 4.7 %

XRX stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. Xerox has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $24.99.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Xerox by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.