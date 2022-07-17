JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.20.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.