Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

