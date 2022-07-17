Karura Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003134 BTC on popular exchanges. Karura has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and $683,632.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00048847 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Karura
