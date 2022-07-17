Karura Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $18.25 million and approximately $567,250.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Karura has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041025 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001973 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
