Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

