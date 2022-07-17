Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,801,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,376,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $143.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

