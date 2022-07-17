Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,777,100 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 4,145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.3 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
KCDMF remained flat at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.84.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
