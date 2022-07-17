Kin (KIN) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

Kin (KIN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $656,679.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00035030 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001865 BTC.
Kin Coin Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,844,904 coins and its circulating supply is 1,887,204,746,105 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kin Coin Trading
