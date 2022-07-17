Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon purchased 28,986 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $164,350.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,624,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,880,597.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,547,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,445,504.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 165,928 shares of company stock worth $902,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KFS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $144.60 million, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of -0.19.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

