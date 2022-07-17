Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.00) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Up 2.2 %

FRA:KGX opened at €41.82 ($41.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.63. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($57.87) and a one year high of €81.82 ($81.82).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.