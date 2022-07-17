Kommunitas (KOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $545,589.00

Kommunitas (KOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $545,589.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00040938 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
Kommunitas Coin Profile
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Kommunitas Coin Trading
