Kommunitas (KOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $545,589.00

Kommunitas (KOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $545,589.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00040938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using U.S. dollars.

