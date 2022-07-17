Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KR opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. Kroger has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.22.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 185.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

