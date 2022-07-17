K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPLUY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €20.50 ($20.50) to €26.50 ($26.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.