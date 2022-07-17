L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth about $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

