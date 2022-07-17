Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.95.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $427.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

