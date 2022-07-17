Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 5,419 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

