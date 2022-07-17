Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 88,664 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,664 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after buying an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.57 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

