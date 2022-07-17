Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $559,354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,874 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 692.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,690,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,724,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $54.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.