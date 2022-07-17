Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $95.22 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

