Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

