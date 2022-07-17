Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $2.43 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,182,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

