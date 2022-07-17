Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 23,850 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,841,000 after purchasing an additional 790,070 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 75,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.