Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.2 %

META stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.56. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

