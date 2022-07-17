Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 303.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,975,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,112 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.86 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12.

