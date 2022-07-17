Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stake Raised by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.26% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $21,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 156,327 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $429,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,950.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at $33,836,890.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $429,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,950.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,216 shares of company stock worth $10,851,487. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

