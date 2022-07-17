LEOcoin Price Hits $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (LC4) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,027.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.49 or 0.06365462 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024867 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00262788 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00094373 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00651337 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00532394 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
LEOcoin Coin Profile
LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling LEOcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
