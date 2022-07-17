LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises about 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $162.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.79. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

