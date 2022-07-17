Libra Wealth LLC Has $10.94 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Libra Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41,763.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 726,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 725,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.