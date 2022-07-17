LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.9% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

