LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

TMF stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

