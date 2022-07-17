Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,054 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $276.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.70.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

