Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Up 118.1% in June

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

LIN opened at $276.98 on Friday. Linde has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.36 and a 200-day moving average of $308.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

