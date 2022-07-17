Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $655.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,170.14 or 0.99718060 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 761,782,106 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

