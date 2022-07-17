LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

