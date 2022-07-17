LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.78% of LiveRamp worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

LiveRamp Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

