LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Short Interest Up 78.3% in June

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,200 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the June 15th total of 319,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LVOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

LiveVox Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 95,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.74 million. Analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its stake in LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth about $13,026,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveVox by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 441,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveVox by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

