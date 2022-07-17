Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lowered by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.5% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.06 and a 200 day moving average of $420.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

