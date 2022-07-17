Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.67.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Capital World Investors grew its position in Logitech International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after purchasing an additional 204,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after acquiring an additional 209,440 shares during the period.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

