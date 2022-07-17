Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.07 or 0.06324047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00260308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00654031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00511990 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005794 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.