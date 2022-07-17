Lossless Hits Market Cap of $10.16 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Lossless has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $377,321.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00048847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Buying and Selling Lossless

