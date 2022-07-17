Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

LUNA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $197.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNA shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 315,370 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 129,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $8,027,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Stories

