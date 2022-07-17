Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Cut to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has C$69.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.84.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.03. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 96,272,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

